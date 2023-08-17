Aug 17, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Ian Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, [Alisa], and good morning, shareholders. I'm Ian Robinson, Executive Chairman of the Beacon Lighting Group, and welcome to the presentation on the financial results for the year 2023.



I'm joined with our Chief Executive Officer, Glen Robinson; and our Chief Financial Officer, David Speirs, on this teleconference. Our focus during the financial year 2023 has been on building a strong relationship with our trade customers and exciting our retail customers with the latest in lighting and ceiling fan designs.



Despite challenging consumer confidence, our trade initiatives have been well-received and have contributed positively to our sales performance. The year can be divided in 2 distinct halves with robust