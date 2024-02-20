Feb 20, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Rubin McDougal - Boart Longyear Pty Ltd - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Hello, everyone. I am Rubin McDougal, Non-Executive Chair of Boart Longyear. On behalf of my fellow directors, welcome to the Special Meeting of Boart Longyear Shareholders. I confirm that a quorum is present and call this Special Meeting to order and formally declare the meeting open.



In accordance with the bylaws of Boart Longyear, I will be acting as Chair of this Special Meeting. Also in accordance with the bylaws of Boart Longyear, I appoint Nicholas Nash, Global Corporate Counsel, Securities, Governance and Compliance, and Company Secretary as Secretary for this Special Meeting. In attendance with me today is President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Olsen; and Shannon McCrae and another -- an additional Non-Executive Director.



The purpose of today's meeting is to give shareholders the opportunity to consider and vote on the proposed plan of arrangement involving the company pursuant to which AB Acquisition Corporation, an entity that is wholly owned by funds managed by American Industrial Partners,