Half Year 2024 Beamtree Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Emma Gray - Beamtree Holdings Limited - Chair



Hi. I'm Emma Gray. I'm the new Chair at Beamtree. Delighted to be here. Before we start, I'd just like to say we are on Gadigal land. And we want to pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging. This is my first results call. Delighted. First half of '24. And really pleased with the progress that the team has made and that we'll share with you. Tim and Mark will go through the highlights. Principally, we're up 24% total revenue versus the same period last year. Our ARR is also up 20%, which is fantastic. And international revenue is up 45% on the same period last year. So some pretty big numbers.



Our operating profit continues to track towards breakeven at the end of the year and our cash position is strong. Now underlying these numbers, I just wanted to call out a couple of key things. So first of all, if you look at our client retention is over 95%. So incredibly strong. So when we get a client, we keep the client. Secondly. I think very pleasingly, we have chosen to focus on a couple of key geographies. So Saudi, Canada and the UK. And that