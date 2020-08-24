Q4 2020 BSA Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Tim Harris - BSA Limited - CEO & MD



Thank you. Good morning and thank you all for attending the call today. I'm Tim Harris, the Chief Executive Officer here at BSA. With me in the room I also have Arno Becker, the Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get into the slides, I do want to recognize upfront the incredible efforts of our employees, subcontractors and other stakeholders over the past few months. We're a people business in many ways, and our proactive and positive attitude and response to the significant impacts being experienced in all our preferred personal and professional lives has been exceptional. It's this collaborative effort that's driven another period of strong performance across our operations and positioned us well to prosper as markets recover and certainty returns.



So turning to slide 4, and you can see the group has delivered strong performance in the key financial metrics, which Arno will cover in a bit more detail in the upcoming slides. With Arno and myself coming into our roles in March, we've taken the opportunity to review and refresh the executive team