Half Year 2021 BSA Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the BSA Limited Half Year results webcast. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Mr. Tim Harris, CEO.



Tim Harris - BSA Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending the call today. I'm Tim Harris, the CEO here at BSA. And with me in the room, I've got on my back, the Chief Financial Officer. And before we get into the slides, I would like to once again recognize the resilience, drive and passion shown by all of our people over the past year. And this includes our direct employees as well as our extensive base of subcontractors, suppliers and client partners. These attributes have been a major factor in our achievements in the period, which have been realized despite the variable external economic conditions.



So starting on slide 4 of the investor deck, you can see the group had successfully executed on a number of tactical and strategic goals in the period, it sets a