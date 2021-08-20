Full Year 2021 BSA Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Tim Harris - BSA Limited - CEO & MD



Thank you very much and good morning, and thank you to everyone for attending the call today. I'm Tim Harris, the Chief Executive Officer of BSA. And also on the line today is Arno Becker, the Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the resilience drive and passion shown by our people over the past year and continuing into the early part of FY22. This includes direct employees as well as our extensive base of subcontractors, suppliers, and client partners. This passion and commitment has been a major factor in our achievements in the period, which have been realized despite the variable external economic conditions, which continue to create challenges in our personal and professional lives.



So turning to page 4 of the presentation. This slide gives an overview of the key achievements for the year from our perspective. From a portfolio-intended perspective, we had an extremely successful year, renewing major contracts with nbn and Foxtel for multiple years and with increased market share. We also successfully