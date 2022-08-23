Full Year 2022 BSA Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Arno Becker - BSA Ltd - Co-CEO, CFO, Company Secretary & Director



Good morning, and thank you for attending the call today. I'm Arno Becker, CFO and interim Chief Executive Officer of BSA. And we'll taking you through the full year results.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the resilience, drive and passion shown by our people over the past year. This concludes our direct employees, our subcontractors, suppliers and client partners, they work day in and day out to service our clients, makes a huge impact.



I'd also like to acknowledge our Board and shareholders for their ongoing support and guidance and challenging year. In the call today, I will give an overview of our service offerings, followed by operational highlights for the year FY 23 priorities, financial performance and close for questions.



Turning to slide 2 of the presentation, this slide gives an overview of operations. BSA is primarily a technical services company, operating in two major segments, Advanced Property Solutions, delivering HVAC and fire suppression services to major clients such as