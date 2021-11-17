Nov 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Nov 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Wooler
Investec Property Fund Limited - CEO
* Zaida Adams
Investec Property Fund Limited - CFO
* Darryl Mayers
Investec Property Fund Limited - CEO
=====================
Andrew Wooler - Investec Property Fund Limited - CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the interim results presentation for IPF. Can't believe that we're 20 months in, and we keep promising to meet in-person, but here we are again virtually. So we won't make any more promises, but certainly would look forward to hopefully, come may, sit down again.
And just to -- let's flick through in terms of the FY 2022 or half-year results and the highlights. Certainly, the tail of the last six months has been a stabilization of our South African business, with Europe performing very solidly and as expected over the course of last six months. Our balance sheet remaining in a very strong position. Vacancy reducing nicely across both
Half Year 2022 Investec Property Fund Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...