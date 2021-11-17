Nov 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Wooler

Investec Property Fund Limited - CEO

* Zaida Adams

Investec Property Fund Limited - CFO

* Darryl Mayers

Investec Property Fund Limited - CEO



Andrew Wooler - Investec Property Fund Limited - CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the interim results presentation for IPF. Can't believe that we're 20 months in, and we keep promising to meet in-person, but here we are again virtually. So we won't make any more promises, but certainly would look forward to hopefully, come may, sit down again.



And just to -- let's flick through in terms of the FY 2022 or half-year results and the highlights. Certainly, the tail of the last six months has been a stabilization of our South African business, with Europe performing very solidly and as expected over the course of last six months. Our balance sheet remaining in a very strong position. Vacancy reducing nicely across both