May 18, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew Wooler - Investec Property Fund Limited - CEO



Welcome, everyone, and thanks for coming. It's really nice to have you all here; first time in the better part of three years. So nothing's changed for me. I've still got the snotty nose and a bit of a splatter. So we're keeping our distance, and I'll try not to talk too much. And it's Zaida and Darryl who'll really guide you through the detail.



If we flick through the last 12 months, certainly, in our view, a very strong set of results in what has been an incredibly challenging environment, not just with COVID, but you throw in the riots, you throw in the floods, and everything else. I think what we've managed to deliver really does stand out.



So from an earnings or DIPS perspective, 10.8% up on the previous year, which is in line with our guidance. We've maintained a 95% payout ratio at a dividend level. We continued to have and grow a very strong balance sheet. So LTV's sitting at 38%, post the ZAR530 million-odd of sales that will come through in the next few weeks. That will reduce further to 37%, so again, I think, gives us real