Q4 2022 BUA Cement PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

BUA Cement Plc conference call for analysts and investors for the full year ended December 2022.



Yusuf Haliru Binji - BUA Cement Plc - MD, CEO & Director



Good day, everyone. Thank you for taking out the time to be part of this conference call.



Presenting with me is Jack Piekarski, the Chief Financial Officer. My name is Yusuf Binji, Managing Director, CEO of BUA Cement Plc.



Before we start, let me take this time to recognize and celebrate all women on this call. I say to them, Happy International Women's Day.



The operating environment in 2022 was a challenging one for us as every other manufacturing entity will allude to, which was exacerbated by the crisis in Eastern Europe. Nevertheless, it was not all doom and gloom as we attained new feats. First, with the additional line commission in Sokoto, which