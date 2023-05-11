Q1 2023 BUA Cement PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

Good day, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this conference call. My name is Yusuf Binji. I'm the Managing Director and CEO of BUA Cement Plc. Presenting with me is Jacques Piekarski, our Chief Financial Officer.



The business environment during the first quarter was challenging, having met with shocks from the government's currency redesign policy and its impact on our sales and distribution activities, the elections, which halted some of our activities and price changes in some input materials, including energy costs. Nevertheless, we were able to record another significantly positive performance in top line growth, while maintaining our investment