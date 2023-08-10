Q2 2023 BUA Cement PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Yusuf Haliru Binji - BUA Cement Plc - MD, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating on this call with us. My name is Yusuf Binji, I'm the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of BUA Cement Plc. Presenting with me is Mr. Jacques Piekarski, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Finn Arnoldsen, the Group Chief Operating Officer. As you are all aware, the year so far has been a challenging one, given the headwinds companies have had to contend with.



Despite this, we were able to recover from some of the impact of these challenges, giving the resurgent performance in the second quarter in comparison with the same quarter last year and even better when compared to the performance in the first quarter.



I'm sure you have all got copies of the presentation I'm going to go through, and I will