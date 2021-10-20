Half Year 2022 Balwin Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Steve Brookes - Balwin Properties Limited - CEO & Founder



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Balwin Properties' results presentation for the six months ending the 31st of August 2021. Thank you. I'm Steve Brookes, the CEO of Balwin Properties, and I'm going to give you an operational overview of Balwin Properties.



Operational highlights. Just to give a quick summary and introduction of what we do, Balwin has three brands. We have the green brand, the classic brand, and the signature brand. We're exceptionally proud of these three brands. And these three brands operate in four geographical areas. We operate in Pretoria, or known as the Tshwane area; in Gauteng, Johannesburg, the financial capital; in Durban, up the north coast [of Umhlanga]; and the Western Cape for the western seaboard.



Those are the four geographic areas that we operate in. And our vision is to have all three brands in all four areas. The green brand is our latest creation, which is phenomenal growth, and it is trading below ZAR1 million. Then the classic brand takes over from -- there's a slight