Half Year 2023 Balwin Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Steve Brookes - Balwin Properties Limited - CEO



Right. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our results presentation. You know, it's fantastic. It's been 26 years now. My wife keeps reminding me that we've gone from 25 to 26 years. This is my life's work in Balwin. But as you can see, I'm feeling younger. I'm feeling better. I'm here for a long time yet, so bear with me. We'll try and improve and improve as we go along.



Notwithstanding the increasing consumer pressure and a rising interest rate cycle, our customers have really rewarded us and keep buying our unique product offering and we're very pleased by the strong set of results for the first half of the year in difficult circumstances. I strongly believe in Balwin's quest for Zero Defect. It's a drive of mine. I don't believe we should ever change.



I have totally committed directors and management. And we really try and keep innovative designs, and of course, our continued drive towards green energy and efficiency, which is my legacy that I'm going to leave on this earth, which really makes a difference to the differentiation of Balwin