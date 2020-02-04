Half Year 2020 BWP Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the BWP Trust Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I will now hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Wedgwood. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Michael James Wedgwood - BWP Trust - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our half year results teleconference. We've released to the ASX this morning our half year results announcement, our half year report and the slides, which I'll go through now and before taking some questions. I have with me Andrew Ross, our Portfolio Manager; and David Hawkins, our Finance Manager.



We'll go straight to Slide 5, which just provides a bit of a summary of our half year outcomes. The focus in BWP continues to be very much on the existing assets in the portfolio in terms of upgrading stores occupied by Bunnings, wherever that's required, repositioning assets exited by Bunnings and improving the zoning on properties in the portfolio when it's the