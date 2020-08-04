Full Year 2020 BWP Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, and welcome to the BWP Trust 2020 Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the call over to the Managing Director of BWP Trust, Mr. Michael Wedgwood. Please go ahead.



Michael James Wedgwood - BWP Trust - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year results teleconference. We've released to the ASX this morning our full year results announcement, our annual report and the presentation slides, which I'll go through now. And after that, we can take some questions.



Andrew Ross, our Head of Property; and David Hawkins, our Finance Manager, are also on the call. I'm in Melbourne, and they're in Perth. I think [they probably won first prize] for that at this moment, but we will talk a bit more about that later on.



If we go to Slide 5, which summarizes our full year outcomes, while the second half of the year was dominated by COVID-19, our focus during the year, was on the existing assets in the portfolio in terms of upgrading stores occupied by