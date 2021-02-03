Half Year 2021 BWP Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Michael James Wedgwood - BWP Trust - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing in to our teleconference this morning. We've released to the ASX this morning our half year results announcement, our 2021 half year report and the presentation slides, which I'll go through now. And as just said then that we'll take questions at the end.



Andrew Ross, our Head of Property; and David Hawkins, our Finance Manager, are also on the call and will be available to answer any specific questions at the end of the presentation.



If we go to -- or if we start off on Slide 5, which summarizes the outcomes for the half year. COVID-19-related shutdowns, trading restrictions and border closures continued to impact various