Full Year 2021 BWP Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, and welcome to the BWP Trust 2021 Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to the Managing Director of BWP Trust, Michael -- Mr. Michael Wedgwood.



Michael James Wedgwood - BWP Trust - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for dialing in to our full year results teleconference. As you'll be aware, we've released to the ASX this morning our full year results announcement, our 2021 annual report and the presentation slides, which we'll go through now before we take questions. The slides are also up on our website if you need to access them from there.



Andrew Ross, our Head of Property; and David Hawkins, our Finance Manager, are also on the call from Perth and will be available to answer any specific questions at the end of the presentation.



We'll go straight to Slide 5, which summarizes the full year outcomes. You'll see on that slide that revenue for the year ended 30h of June 2021 was $152 million, which is down marginally