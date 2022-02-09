Half Year 2022 BWP Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for dialing into our half year results webcast. We've released to the ASX this morning our half year results announcement, our half year report and the presentation slides, which I'll go through now, and we can take questions at the end. Andrew Ross, our Head of Property; and David Hawkins, our Finance Manager, are also on the call and will be available to answer any specific questions at the end of the presentation.



I'll turn now to Slide 5, which summarizes the half year outcomes. Revenue for the half year ended 31st of December 2021 was $75.9 million, and that's similar to the prior comparable period. The trust continued to be well positioned with a significant majority of our rental income exposure to Bunnings