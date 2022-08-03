Full Year 2022 BWP Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Michael James Wedgwood - BWP Trust - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing in to our full year results webcast. Before I start, I'd like to acknowledge that this meeting is being held on the traditional lands of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. I'd like to pay my respects to elders, past, present and emerging. BWP Trust acknowledges the traditional owners of country throughout Australia.



We've released to the ASX this morning our full year results announced in our annual report and the presentation slides, which I'll go through now before taking questions. Andrew Ross, our Head of Property; and David Hawkins, our Finance Manager, are also here on the call and will be available to answer any specific questions at the end of the presentation. I should say that this is the first time we've actually