Full Year 2023 Centrepoint Alliance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



This meeting is being recorded.



John Shuttleworth - Centrepoint Alliance Limited - CEO



(audio in progress) cover that all at the end of the presentation. So what we were going to cover today, I'm going to go through the business results, give you a snapshot of how the business has been performing. Brendon's going to cover the financial results. And then we're going to go through a bit of a strategy update and run you through the outlook of how we're seeing business going forward.



Firstly, on the business results, look, the key messages for FY23. We've had a strong year with revenue and profit growth. Our balance sheet remains strong. We've paid a final dividend of $0.02 -- but $0.02, which takes the full year to $0.03. We're a clear number three in the market. We're a scalable and efficient business post-integration. We'll run through some of the new initiatives that we've launched, which are building momentum, and that's lending-as-a-service and managed accounts.



Pleasingly, the industry is actually showing signs of growth, and I'll take you