Half Year 2024 Centrepoint Alliance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

John Shuttleworth Centrepoint Alliance Limited-CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today foe the Centrepoint Alliance half year results conference call. All attendees are now in listen mode. My name's John Shuttleworth, I'm the Chief Executive of Centrepoint Alliance. And with me today is Brendon Glass, our Chief Financial Officer.



Will have the presentation today, followed by the opportunity for Q&A. (Event Instructions)



What we're going to we've got a bit to go through today. What I'm going to do is initially just give you a high-level summary of the business results. And Brendon, our CFO, is going to go through the detailed financial results and then we wanted to spend a fair amount of the call on our growth strategy and outlook.



So let's kick off. So firstly, with the business results. So overall, the highlights for the first half of FY24. We've had a continued strong financial performance. The market conditions for advisors are positive. There's real demand, they service. We're seeing positive equity markets and through the release of the