Capitol Health Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Andrew Demetriou - Capitol Health Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name Andrew Demetriou. As Chair of Capitol Health Limited, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the company.



Given the current pandemic situation, this meeting is being held legally as a virtual meeting to ensure shareholders and their representatives can attend safely. Shareholders will be able to participate and view a live webcast of the meeting, ask questions and cast direct votes at the appropriate times whilst the meeting is in progress.



Since the meeting is being held virtually, we may experience some time lag, and this may cause some delay in your questions or comments coming to our attention. If you experience any technical issues, please call +61-3-941-540-24, that's +61-3-941-540-24, for assistance.



The company secretary has advised that a quorum is present, and as the time is now 10:00 a.m., I declare the meeting open.



I'm joined through the webcast today by my fellow directors, Mr. Justin Walter, our Managing Director