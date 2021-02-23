Half Year 2021 Capitol Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Justin Samuel Walter - Capitol Health Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to the call. My name is Justin Walter. I'm the Managing Director of Capitol Health. And joining me on the call today in the same room as me is Craig Bremner, our CFO, appointed late last year.



So we'll get straight into the presentation. It's a very reported -- a busy day for reporting. So I will take you straight to Page 4, where we list through our half year '21 highlights. I'm not going to read them all out verbatim, but I will direct you to a few points I want to speak to.



The first one is the revenue increase of $4.7 million or 5.9% to $85.3 million. That needs to also be taken in the context of a second lockdown in Victoria, where the vast majority of our business operates, and in