Comms Group Ltd Business Update Webinar Transcript

Jun 21, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Peter McGrath - Comms Group Ltd - CEO & MD



Okay, good morning, everyone. Peter McGrath here. We're just going to go through this ASX presentation. We just had a couple of technical problems, but I think we're ready to go. I'll just confirm with our CFO that the audio is working okay.



Matthew Beale - Comms Group Ltd - CFO



Yes, I can hear Peter.



Peter McGrath - Comms Group Ltd - CEO & MD



Okay, thanks very much. Okay, we're going to run through a market guidance and strategic review this morning, including an update on where we think we'll get to for the full year FY23. In terms of the agenda, we're going to cover the business update. We've got some really exciting news about where the business is up to. The recent Vodafone announcement that we just announced within the last week or so, we're really excited about the opportunities with Vodafone as we move forward, so we're going to provide a bit more detail on that. Today, we're announcing also a strategic review. I'll cover that shortly, and then some updated