Full Year 2023 Comms Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Peter McGrath - Comms Group Limited - CEO & MD



(audio in progress) Comms Group FY23 results presentation. We're just going to give a minute or so before others join. So just bear with us.



Okay. Good morning. Peter McGrath is my name. I'm the group CEO from Comms Group Limited. I have with me Mr. Matthew Beale, our CFO. And we're going to run through the FY23 results, which we just announced to the ASX this morning. I'd particularly like to welcome our shareholders and also any other interested investors.



So we'll move to this now. So we'll run through a quick introduction to Comms Group for those who are new to the business, our financial highlights, business highlights, and also, our strategy and outlook.



Comms Group is predominantly a cloud-based communications and managed IT service provider. So what we mean by that is, we want to leverage services and applications that are delivered from data centers in the cloud, typically from major global vendors.



And we also provide our own services from cloud-based systems as well. And we're selling both communications