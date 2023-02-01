Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation (Pre-recorded)
Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Thomas Beregi
Credit Corp Group Limited - CEO & Company Secretary
=====================
Thomas Beregi - Credit Corp Group Limited - CEO & Company Secretary
Welcome to Credit Corp's 2023 Half Year Results Presentation. I am Thomas Beregi, the CEO of Credit Corp. Our objective is leadership of the credit-impaired consumer segment.
We define our market as people who've had trouble with credit, most having defaulted on a previous obligation. We operate in very competitive businesses, and 3 competencies are critical to our success.
We must have superior analytics and discipline because our business is all about pricing and managing risk. Our operations must be strong to compete. We must be sustainable and compliant to deliver on our promise to our debt sale clients, other stakeholders and the community. This ensures that our business can continue.
Applying these competencies, we target to deliver strong
Half Year 2023 Credit Corp Group Ltd Earnings Presentation (Pre-recorded) Transcript
Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...