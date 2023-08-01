Full Year 2023 Credit Corp Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Thomas Beregi - Credit Corp Group Limited - MD, CEO, Company Secretary & Director



Welcome to Credit Corp's 2023 Full Year Results Presentation.



I am Thomas Beregi, the CEO of Credit Corp. Our objective is leadership of the credit-impaired consumer segment. We define our market as people who've had trouble with credit, most having defaulted on the previous obligation.



We operate in very competitive businesses, and 3 competencies are critical to our success. We must have superior analytics and discipline because our business is all about pricing and managing risk.



Our operations must be strong to compete. We must be responsible and comply to deliver on our promise to our debt sale clients, other stakeholders and the community so that our business can continue.



Applying these competencies, we target to deliver strong earnings growth into the future, while producing acceptable returns, being our return on equity of 16% to 18% with a conservative financial structure. We have strong metrics and approaches for each of these competencies across our 3 businesses.



