Jan 31, 2024

Presentation

Jan 31, 2024 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Thomas Beregi

Credit Corp Group Ltd - CEO



Thomas Beregi - Credit Corp Group Ltd - CEO



Welcome to Credit Corp's 2024 half-year results presentation. I'm Thomas Beregi, the CEO of Credit Corp. Our objective is leadership of the credit-impaired consumer segment. We define our market as people who've had trouble with credit, most having defaulted on a previous obligation.



We operate in very competitive businesses and three competencies are critical to our success. We must have superior analytics and discipline because our business is all about pricing and managing risk. Our operations must be strong to compete. We must be responsible and compliant to deliver on our promise to our debt sale clients, other stakeholders, and the community. This ensures that our business can continue.



Applying these competencies, we target to deliver strong earnings growth into the future while producing acceptable returns,