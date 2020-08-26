Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Munraj Dhaliwal

City Chic Collective Limited - CFO

* Philip Ryan

City Chic Collective Limited - CEO, MD & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Grace Fulton

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* John Hynd

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

* Marni Lysaght

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Sam Haddad

Bell Potter Securities Limited, Research Division - Industrials Analyst



=====================

Philip Ryan - City Chic Collective Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, all, and now thanks for joining us for the presentation of CC Collective's FY '20 results. I'm Phil Ryan, CEO, and with me on the call is our CFO, Munraj Dhaliwal.



Let me start off by saying how pleased I am with City Chic Collective's