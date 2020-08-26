Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Munraj Dhaliwal
City Chic Collective Limited - CFO
* Philip Ryan
City Chic Collective Limited - CEO, MD & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Grace Fulton
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* John Hynd
Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst
* Marni Lysaght
Macquarie Research - Analyst
* Sam Haddad
Bell Potter Securities Limited, Research Division - Industrials Analyst
=====================
Philip Ryan - City Chic Collective Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning, all, and now thanks for joining us for the presentation of CC Collective's FY '20 results. I'm Phil Ryan, CEO, and with me on the call is our CFO, Munraj Dhaliwal.
Let me start off by saying how pleased I am with City Chic Collective's
Full Year 2020 City Chic Collective Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...