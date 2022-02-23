Half Year 2022 City Chic Collective Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Philip Ryan - City Chic Collective Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the City Chic Collective 2022 first half results call. I'm Phil Ryan, CEO. And with me today is Peter McClelland, our CFO. So a bit different to our results presentation today as all the key numbers were disclosed to the market on the 14th of Jan.



Today, I'm going to talk through the result highlights, digital privacy and our ESG achievements and pass to Peter to discuss the financial results. After that, I will talk through our outlook and growth avenues and then open up to questions.



Our vision is to lead a world of curves. Our 3 strategic pillars are plus size, digital and global customer numbers, and this has been