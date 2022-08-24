Full Year 2022 City Chic Collective Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the City Chic Collective Limited Fiscal Year '22 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Phil Ryan, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Philip Ryan - City Chic Collective Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm Phil Ryan, CEO of City Chic. I'm joined today by Peter McClelland, our CFO. This morning, I'm going to give the highlights around what was another great year for City Chic. Peter will then talk to the financials, and I'll come back to discuss the outlook and current trades of the business before we open up to questions.



Now looking at Slide 4, this shows our vision to lead a world of curves, and this trend forward leaps and bounds in FY '22, and we are now a truly global plus-size apparel business. We've not looked to consolidate over the pandemic. We've continued to pursue our ambitious growth strategy with an amazing team that know what it takes to deliver an assortment a plus lady will