Q3 2019 Cadence Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2019 / NTS GMT

Karl Peter Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the March quarter webcast for Cadence Capital Limited. As you can see from the first slide, our performance for the quarter has been poor: our medium-term performance, in line with the market; and our longer-term performance, as usual, over time, outperforming the market.



You can see below the line here stocks that have performed well for the fund, again, Macquarie Bank, Money3, Noni B, Resimac Group, Santos and Stanmore Coal. You'll see there are a few more resources and energy stocks starting to appear in the portfolio. Stocks that have performed poorly during the period have been Emeco Holdings, Genworth, Helloworld, Navigator and Teva Pharmaceuticals. And actually, in fact, Navigator, Teva Pharmaceuticals have been exited from the portfolio. Helloworld is a much smaller position now, as is Emeco. Genworth is a reasonably small position in the first place.



The past quarter's performance has seen the fund return about 1.7% return [underperforming] the All