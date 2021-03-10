Mar 10, 2021 / NTS GMT
Karl Peter John Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the half yearly webcast for Cadence Capital Limited. Hopefully, by now, you've seen that we've released our half yearly results onto the ASX. We've had a record profit of $69 million and an after-tax profit of $48.5 million. That's come about through a gross performance of around 28%, outperforming the All Ordinaries Index by 12%.
We've also announced at a Board level the $0.02 fully franked dividend, which equates to around a 4.5% fully franked dividend. And when you gross that up for the franking, it's around 6.5%.
The top contributors for the period -- the 6-month period were Resimac, Pinterest, Lynas, Money3, AP Eagers, Pointsbet, Credit Corp, ARB Corp, Redbubble, Qualcomm and Reece. As you can see, that's a wide spread of companies that have been the top contributors, which is pleasing to see. And the largest detractors from performance were WiseTech Global and Jumbo Interactive, and they were obviously much smaller losses as well.
The
Half Year 2020 Cadence Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
