Full Year 2021 Cadence Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / NTS GMT
Karl Peter John Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the June Year-End Webcast for Cadence Capital Limited. We've had a record profit this year of $106.1 million and a record after-tax profit of $75 million. We ended the year at 43.2%, outperforming the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 13%, whilst on average holding 12.5% cash during that period.
The share price was up 83.5%, including dividends, but excluding franking, which was a very pleasing return to share price, which is very -- trading it fairly close to NTA now. And we have had a number of new and existing shareholders as well as past shareholders buying additional shares.
We continued with our on-market buyback and have now bought back 24.3 million shares for a total consideration of $18.4 million, which means we've paid an average price of $0.76 per share during that buyback, and the share price is around $1.12 now.
And the Board and Management, who are the largest investors in the company, have continued to add to their positions
Aug 17, 2021 / NTS GMT
