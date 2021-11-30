Cadence Capital Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Karl Peter John Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 16th Annual General Meeting for Cadence Capital Limited. I'd like to thank you for your attendance today, and warmly welcome all of our shareholders to the meeting, especially our new shareholders joining us for the first time.



My name is Karl Siegling, and I will be chairing today's meeting. I'm joined today by fellow Board Directors, James Chirnside; Wayne Davies; and Jenelle Webster. Portfolio managers, Charlie Gray and Jackson Aldridge, will also be presenting today. Also joining us to address any questions regarding the company's financial statements is Chris Chandran from Picture Partners, the company's auditors.



Our agenda today will begin with a prerecorded investor presentation. Following this presentation, we will move back to a live environment where we will look to answer any questions you may have or that you have sent in via e-mail to [email protected]. You are able to type any questions that you may have during today's