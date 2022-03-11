Half Year 2022 Cadence Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2022 / NTS GMT
Karl Peter John Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the half yearly webcast for Cadence Capital Limited 2021. You will have noticed that we've delayed this webcast by several weeks, and the reason for that is to give you an up-to-date picture of the portfolio and performance given the events of recent weeks.
By now, hopefully, you've all seen the half year performance numbers and the half yearly results. We did the gross performance of 10.2% for the period, outperforming the All Ordinaries by 5.6% or roughly double the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index.
Over the past 2 years, the fund's up 46.8%, outperforming All Ordinaries Index by 24.8%, again, roughly double the All Ordinaries Index.
The top contributors to performance were TMC The Metals Group, Upstart, Digital Ocean, Johns Lyng, Life360, Uniti Group, Asana and Whitehaven Coal. The large detractors for the period were Resimac, Bed Bath & Beyond and Nitro Software.
As we have previously announced to the ASX, 1/3 of our TMC
