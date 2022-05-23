Cadence Capital Ltd Outlook of March 2022 Transcript

May 23, 2022 / NTS GMT

Karl Peter John Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the March quarterly update for Cadence Capital Limited. As you can see from the year-to-date performance, we've outperformed the Ordinaries Accumulation Index. And over the past 2 years, the fund is up 29.9% per annum, outperforming the All Ordinary Accumulation Index by 8.4% per annum. Year-to-date, our top contributors have been TMC The Metals Group, Whitehaven Coal, New Hope Coal, Upstart, DigitalOcean, Johns Lyng Group and Champion Iron. Our biggest detractors for the period have been Resimac, Bed Bath & Beyond and Nitro software. All of the teams see the Metals Group has now been sold. And as we have previously indicated, CDM has realized a substantial profit on this investment.



Turning now to the half year dividend. We're just once again confirming that the $0.04 interim dividend has now been paid, bringing our total dividends paid to $1.132. And when you include the franking on those dividends, EUR 1.607 of dividends with franking have been paid to