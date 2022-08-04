Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Charlie Gray

Jackson Aldridge

Karl Peter John Siegling

Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited



Karl Peter John Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Cadence Capital Limited's Year-end Audiocast for June 2022. As you can see from the first slide, we've ended the year down around 3% against a market that was down 7.5%. Over the -- since inception period, you can see that we're up around 12% against the market up around 6.6% and nearly double the market's performance over that period of time.



The top contributors to performance during this financial year were Whitehaven Coal, TMC The Metals Company, Newhope Coal, Upstart Holdings, DigitalOcean Holdings and Asana. And the largest detractors for the period were Resimac Group, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nitro Software, Peabody Energy,