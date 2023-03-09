Mar 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jackson Aldridge
* Karl Peter John Siegling
Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited
=====================
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Cadence Capital Limited Half Yearly Audio Cast. On the first slide, you can see the performance update indicating that the fund is up 8.8% year-to-date as of the 31st of January 2023. And over the past 3 years, we have performed at 11.3% per annum. The top performers for the first half of the year were Whitehaven Coal, New Hope Coal, Terracom also, BHP, AMP, Tietto Minerals and Stanmore Resources, also our coal position. The largest attractors for the period were Citi Chic Collective, Life360, Australia Pacific Coal, Renascor Resources and Fortescue Metals.
As you would have noted, read by now on the following slide, we have declared a half year
Half Year 2023 Cadence Capital Ltd Performance Update Presentation Transcript
