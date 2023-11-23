Cadence Capital Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Karl Seigling Cadence Capital Ltd-Executive Chairman&MD



So, good afternoon, and welcome to Cadence calendars 18th Annual General Meeting. You know, two more years, we will have 20-year track record and then we will go for another 20. So, have a 40-year track record. I would like to thank you for your attendance and would like to warmly welcome any new shareholders who are joining us for the first time.



My name is Karl Siegling and I will be chairing today's meeting. And I am joined here today by fellow Board members, Wayne Davies, and James Chirnside. Jenelle Webster gives her apologies as she unfortunately is not able to join us today as she is traveling interstate.



Joining us to address my questions regarding the company's financial statements is [Scott Woodard] from Pitcher Partners, the company's auditors. On the agenda today, we will begin with investor presentation and following the presentation, we will answer any questions you may have before moving on to the formal part of the meeting.



We would please ask you to keep your questions to the