Half Year 2022 Centuria Industrial Reit Earnings Call Transcript

Jesse Curtis - Centuria Industrial REIT - Head of Industrial & Fund Manager of Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited



Good morning. I'm delighted to present CIP's First Half Financial Year 2022 Results Presentation today. I am Jesse Curtis, Centuria Industrial REIT's Fund Manager.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. I am joining you from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. Centuria manages property throughout Australia and New Zealand and pays its respects to the traditional owners of the land in each country to the unique culture and to their elders past and present.



It's been a busy start to the year for CIP. We've achieved significant leasing across the portfolio and increased occupancy to support long-term income.