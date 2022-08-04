Full Year 2022 Centuria Industrial Reit Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the Centuria Industrial REIT's FY '22 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



And I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Jesse Curtis, Fund Manager of Centuria Industrial REIT. Thank you, Jesse. Please go ahead.



Jesse Curtis - Centuria Industrial REIT - Head of Industrial & Fund Manager of Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited



Good morning, and thank you for dialing into Centuria Industrial REIT's Full Year Financial Year '22 Results. I am Jesse Curtis, CIP's fund manager. Joining me today is CIP's Assistant Fund Manager, Michael Ching.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. I'm joining you from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. Centuria manages property throughout Australia and New Zealand and pays it respects to the traditional owners of the land in each country, to their unique culture and to their elders, past, present and emerging.



