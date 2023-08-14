Full Year 2023 Centuria Industrial Reit Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Centuria Industrial REIT FY '23 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.



I'd now like to welcome Mr. Jesse Curtis, Head of Industrial and CIP Fund Manager, to begin the conference. Jesse, over to you.



Jesse Curtis - Centuria Industrial REIT - Head of Industrial & Fund Manager of Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining Centuria Industrial REIT's Full Year FY '23 Results Presentation. My name is Jesse Curtis, CIP's Fund Manager.



Joining me today is CIP's Assistant Fund Manager, Michael Ching. Additionally, Centuria's Head of Funds Management, Ross Lees and Group Head of Investor Relations, Tim Mitchell, are also present.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. I am joining you from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. Centuria manages property throughout