Half Year 2021 Centuria Capital Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm John McBain, Joint Chief Executive of Centuria Capital. And together with my fellow joined Chief Executive, Jason Huljich; and our Chief Financial Officer, Simon Holt, will take you through Centuria's Half Year '21 Results Presentation.



Starting on Slide 4. Our real estate portfolio significantly expanded. Group assets under management improved 16% to $10.2 billion through the half, underpinned by a record $1.5 billion worth of direct real estate transactions across both Australia and New Zealand, particularly within the industrial and health care sectors. Throughout the period, listed real estate