Apr 19, 2021 / NTS GMT

John Bryan Bond - Primewest Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the second webinar for 2021 from Primewest. My name is John Bond, and I'm the Executive Chairman of Primewest.



David Jacob Schwartz - Primewest Group Limited - MD & Executive Director



And I'm David Schwartz, and I'm the Managing Director.



John Bryan Bond - Primewest Group Limited - Executive Chairman



So this morning, we wanted to cover 2 areas. First of all, the merger, which was announced yesterday with Centuria. We'd like to give you some background on the rationale behind that and why we think it's a good thing for our investors. And then secondly, we'll give you an update on where we see the property markets around Australia and the various sectors and the areas that we think are going to be good investing going forward. So I'll start off by giving you a very brief background to Centuria. It's a company not dissimilar to us. They do similar types of investing to us except they're bigger. So they have