Centuria Capital Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Garry Sam Charny - Centuria Capital Group - Independent Non Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Garry Charny, I'm Chairman of the Centuria Capital Group. On behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management, I would like to formally welcome you to our Annual General Meeting.



Before we begin, I acknowledge that I'm hosting this AGM from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which you all work today and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people participating in this AGM. We pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging. We also welcome our friends from Aotearoa.



As it is past the appointed time for the commencement of the meeting and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we have prioritized the health and well-being of shareholders, clients and employees. As such, and to minimize the health risk created by the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is being held virtually and is accessible to shareholders