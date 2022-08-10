Full Year 2022 Centuria Capital Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Centuria Capital Group FY2022 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John McBain, joint CEO. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



John E. McBain - Centuria Capital Group - Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. I'm John McBain, joint Chief Executive of Centuria Capital Group; and together with my fellow joint CEO, Jason Huljich; and Chief Financial Officer, Simon Holt, we have the pleasure in presenting Centuria Capital's financial results for FY '22.



I will present an overview of the group, our FY '22 highlights, and comment regarding strategy and outlook. Simon Holt will give an FY '22 financial update, and Jason Huljich will present the real estate and funds management divisional information. As always, Centuria pays its respects to the traditional owners of the land in Australia and New Zealand for their respective cultures and to the elders past,