Centuria Capital Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Garry Sam Charny - Centuria Capital Group - Independent Non Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. On behalf of Centuria's Board of Directors and senior management, I would like to formally welcome you to our 2022 Annual General Meeting. I'm Garry Charny, Chairman of the Centuria Capital Group.



As a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land which our AGM is being held, and pay my respects to Elders past, present and emerging. We also welcome our friends from Aotearoa.



It is a privilege and relief to host this AGM in person, in addition to our virtual capacity. Late last night, I was advised that one of our co-CEOs has not been so lucky and was diagnosed COVID positive. Accordingly, it is my pleasure to introduce in person my fellow Board members, Susan Wheeldon, Jason Huljich, Kristie Brown and John Slater. John McBain and Peter Done are both attending the meeting virtually.



Together, the directors bring to the Board an important