Centuria Capital Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Garry Sam Charny - Centuria Capital Group - Independent Non Executive Chairman



So thank you for your patience, everybody, but because it was an online meeting as well, we have to make sure we don't disenfranchise anybody. Anyway, good afternoon, and or just good -- and welcome. On behalf of Centuria's Board of Directors and senior management, I'd like to formally welcome you to our Annual General Meeting.



I'm Garry Charny, Chairman of the Centuria Group. As a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open. I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians whose land on which our AGM is being held and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. We also welcome our friends from Aotearoa. It is my pleasure to introduce in person, my fellow board members, John McBain, Jason Huljich, Kristie Brown, John Slater and -- sorry, Peter Done and Susan Wheeldon, who is attending the meeting virtually somewhere. She'll turn up in a minute.



Together, the directors bring to the Board an important range of skills and experience across the businesses in which